Eritrea: Funeral Service of Ambassador Araya Desta Conducted

Asmara, 06 June 2021- The funeral service of Ambassador Araya Desta, Eritrea's Permanent Representative at the African Union was conducted today, May 6, at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery in the presence of Government and PFDJ officials.

Ambassador Araya Desta who joined the EPLF in 1981 started his career from 1986 until 1991 as representative of the Eritrean Relief Association (ERA) in Ottawa, Canada.

After Independence, Ambassador Araya served his country and people with utmost dedication as Ambassador in various countries including Sweden, China, African Union and the United Nations.

Ambassador Araya Desta is survived by his wife and five children.

Expressing deep sorrow of the passing away of Ambassador Araya Desta, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses condolences to families and friends.

Ambassador Araya Desta passed away on 27 May at the age of 76.