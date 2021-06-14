Eritrea: Funeral Service of Ambassador Araya Desta Conducted

6 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 06 June 2021- The funeral service of Ambassador Araya Desta, Eritrea's Permanent Representative at the African Union was conducted today, May 6, at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery in the presence of Government and PFDJ officials.

Ambassador Araya Desta who joined the EPLF in 1981 started his career from 1986 until 1991 as representative of the Eritrean Relief Association (ERA) in Ottawa, Canada.

After Independence, Ambassador Araya served his country and people with utmost dedication as Ambassador in various countries including Sweden, China, African Union and the United Nations.

Ambassador Araya Desta is survived by his wife and five children.

Expressing deep sorrow of the passing away of Ambassador Araya Desta, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses condolences to families and friends.

Ambassador Araya Desta passed away on 27 May at the age of 76.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X