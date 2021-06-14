South Africa: Accused No 1 - Zandile Gumede and Co-Accused Bumped to the Top of Long Corruption Case Indictment

analysis

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has shifted to 'first place' on the State's amended indictment in the R320-million Durban Solid Waste corruption case, which has resulted in a host of ANC councillors, officials - including the municipal manager - and business owners being criminally charged since 2019.

Previously accused 16, Zandile Gumede (58) now takes pole position as accused number one.

Former senior ANC eThekwini councillor Mondli Mthembu has also moved up the ranks from accused 15 to accused number two. Suspended city manager Sipho Nzuza is now accused number three. He was previously number 17.

The trio was seated in the dock of the Durban High Court on Monday throughout proceedings, while their co-accused flowed across several court benches.

The ANC heavyweight and her 21 co-accused - five of which are companies - were appearing for what should have been a pre-trial conference.

That, however, had to be delayed to 30 November so that the State could furnish the defence with further particulars following the filing of the amended indictment, which now includes racketeering charges.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and municipality manager Sipho Nzuza in the Durban High Court. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu/Pool

Gumede strode briskly from the van...