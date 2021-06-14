Mozambique: Five Things You Need to Know About the Cabo Delgado Crisis

press release

As you know, Cabo Delgado has been suffering violent attacks from a Non-State Armed Group since 2017. In 2020, these attacks grew in strength and brutality. The recent attacks in Palma starting in March illustrate the violence that the people have been exposed to during the conflict in Cabo Delgado, which has been increasing in intensity and spreading over the last year. In Palma, as in many previous attacks, VIOLENCE-HIT COMMUNITY MEMBERS, INCLUDING WOMEN AND CHILDREN, AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WERE FORCED TO FLEE FOR THEIR LIVES. PEOPLE THAT REMAINED TRAPPED in the settlements nearby the Afungi gas compound (Quitonda and Maganja) are now starting to make their way to Nangade and Montepuez. However, those who have returned to Palma city continue to face insecurity.

The continued volatile security situation in and around Palma has continued to displace and haunt people who now live in constant fear of suffering a new attack. According to the UN, since the start of the conflict, nearly 700 00 people have been displaced and even more need humanitarian assistance. While the needs are growing exponentially, ongoing insecurity and bureaucratic constraints continue to hinder international organizations' capacity to scale up much needed humanitarian aid.

"_It's heartbreaking to witness the psychological effects this conflict has on people. Mental health support is a priority for MSF and our teams conduct daily activities with women, men and children affected by the violence_," says AMANDA BERGMAN, MSF FIELD COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER IN MOZAMBIQUE AND TADEU ANDRE, MSF SOUTHERN AFRICA DIGITAL MULTIMEDIA PRODUCER WHO RECENTLY VISITED CABO DELGADO. "_Most have lived through unimaginable and painful situations and are now trying to move on with their lives, but the scars of emotional trauma are not so easily healed. Those who can't easily voice their sorrows show them in other ways. One of the activities MSF does with children is to give them building blocks to help them to express themselves. Very often, with these blocks they build guns_," adds the duo.

Sharing some of their experiences of visiting Cabo Delgado to document the unfolding humanitarian situation there, Amanda and Tadeu said as they made their way through the green pastures outside the city, they came across two groups of children having classes under the shade of mushroom-shaped trees. When the first group saw them, they waved and giggled, probably unused to seeing foreigners walking through their community. However, the reaction of the second group of children was a bit different.

"_They ran away, scattering into the bush and hiding behind trees. We didn't think anything of it until their teacher approached us and explained this was a class of mainly displaced children and, when they saw Tadeu with a camera in hand, they thought it was a gun. We were shocked: to see children react to a camera – something that normally sparks curiosity and playfulness – as though it were a tool of destruction shows the effects of conflict on a person's mind. We apologised for disrupting the class and immediately put away the ca_mera," says Amanda and Tadeu.

Our MSF teams are working in different cities in the province providing healthcare, including mental health to the people displaced by the conflict and to the host communities by supporting health centres and cholera treatment centres and by running mobile clinics. We have also distributed Non-Food Items (such as plastic sheets for shelter, mosquito nets, hygienic sets, cooking sets and tools for farming) to people living in temporary settlements who have escaped from their villages with nothing but their clothes. Water supply is organised to improve access to clean water, and sanitation is also improved through the construction of latrines.

In April, following the __horrific attacks in the city of Palma_ [7]_, MSF’s Amanda Bergman and Tadeu Andre travelled to Cabo Delgado province to document the unfolding humanitarian situation. Here they reflect on their experiences.

Mozambique is home to incredible natural beauty. As you travel from Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, to Montepuez, its second largest city, you see countless baobab trees and the most beautiful birds, such as Zanzibar red bishops and Bertram’s weavers, flying across the landscape. You also see many people walking alongside the road, carrying...