Western Sahara: Spain-Morocco Crisis Has Shown Western Sahara Conflict Is Matter of Decolonization

10 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algiers — The recent crisis between Spain and Morocco has shown that the Sahrawi conflict is a matter of uncompleted decolonization, said Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) to Colombia Mah Lahdid in an article published on the Algerian online newspaper La Patrie News.

The crisis triggered by the pressure imposed by Morocco on Spain to recognize its alleged sovereignty over the Western Sahara, which was amplified by the hospitalization in Spain of the Sahrawi president Brahim Gali. It is also closely linked "to the dramatic and chaotic socio-economic situation in Morocco that provokes social revolts," said Mah Lahdih.

"We have witnessed a timid awakening of Spain in the defense of its sovereignty in the face of constant interference and Morocco's pressure, as well as in its assumption of responsibility as the administering power of the territory of Western Sahara," said the diplomat.

The crisis between the two countries has revealed "the true face of the medieval Moroccan system with the obscene and condemnable use of the innocent population, especially minors and infants," he continued.

"Morocco's position both in the United Nations (UN) and in the African Union (AU) is that of recognizing the existence of SADR, but it denies this position under internal propaganda," said.

"An example of this propaganda that does not fit the reality of things is when the Makhzen says that the Sahrawi Republic does not exist but sits next to the representatives of this Republic in all AU summits, parliamentary and ministerial meetings," said the ambassador. SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X