Western Sahara: Minister of Health Meets With Her Algerian Counterpart to Discuss Ways of Collaboration

Algiers — The Minister of Public Health, Ms. Jira Bulahi, met this Wednesday with her Algerian counterpart, Mr. Abderrahm Bin Buzeid, to examine ways of collaboration and support for the Saharawi people, particularly in the current circumstances characterized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In statements made to the SPS, Minister Bulahi said that "the talks also addressed various issues related to the health situation in the Saharawi refugee camps and the help that can be provided to face the COVID-19 pandemic."

At this meeting, in which the SADR ambassador in Algiers, Abdelkader Taleb Omar, was also present, the Algerian Minister of Health stressed that his country "had already delivered half a million vaccines against COVID-19 to the Sahrawis and that all Algerian health institutions are willing to offer their help in the vaccination process of the Saharawi population to prevent contagion from the pandemic ".

For her part, Jira Bulahi "expressed her gratitude for the support that Algeria provides to our country" and affirmed that "the Algerian government has been the first to offer direct aid for vaccines to the Sahrawi Republic, monitoring the health situation and raising awareness about the dangers of this pandemic ". SPS