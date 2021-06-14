Western Sahara: Moroccan Occupation Authorities Refer Sahrawi Media Activist Yahdih Essabi to Prison After Undergoing Interrogation

7 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Occupied Dakhla — The Moroccan occupation authorities have referred the Sahrawi media activist, Yahdih Khalihenna Abdelaziz Essabi, to Tawarta prison in occupied Dakhla, after he was interrogated about his journalistic activity and his filming of a Moroccan military barracks, according to the Collective of Sahrawi Human Rights Defenders (CODESA).

The CODESA revealed the circumstances of the arrest of Essabi and his re-interrogation by the Moroccan occupation police in occupied El-Aaiun, and his transfer to appear before a Moroccan investigative judge in occupied Dakhla to deepen the investigation with him on the aforementioned charges.

The CODESA called on the international community and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene urgently in order to release the Sahrawi activist and to guarantee his right and the right of all Sahrawi bloggers, media activists and human rights defenders to monitor, follow and report on crimes against humanity against Sahrawi civilians in the occupied part of Western Sahara.

