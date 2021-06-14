Zimbabwe: Enzo Ishall Hints On Quitting Music

The Herald
Enzo Ishall (file photo).
14 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Zimdancehall sensation, Enzo Ishall has hinted at plans to quit the music scene this year.

The '50 Magate' chanter was uncovered by Mbare's Chillpost Record Label and has been making waves since then.

He rose to fame in 2018 with his hit track, 'Kanjiva' that dominated the airwaves for the greater part of 2018 and 2019.

'Kanjiva' was voted video of the year on ZBC TV's 2018 Top 50 chart, making the musician a household name.

In an Instagram post, Enzo Ishall born Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere said his last offering will be dropped on 1 September. He, however, did not disclose his future plans.

"Misi inosiyana, uchafara, ucharwadziswa, asi nyarara, Mwari havana kurara.

"Kudzanai. My last year as a musician's last song will be released on the 1st of September."

The 27-year-old has churned out several chart-topping tracks including; 'Kanjiva', 'Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka', '50 Magate', 'Mhamha' among others that have done exceptionally well in the local music scene.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X