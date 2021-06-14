Zimbabwe: Lorraine Guyo Lands Role in Netflix Film

14 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Socialite, Lorraine Guyo has bagged a role in an upcoming Netflix film, 'The Bad Bishop'.

Guyo who rose to fame in 2019 with her viral 'Ndinyengeiwo' video has been producing online skits shared on YouTube and her social media pages.

In the Netflix film, Guyo will star as Candy with shooting starting in September this year in Limpopo, South Africa.

In a Facebook post, she said she landed the role through the South African Becky Casting Agency.

"Words will fail me @Becky Casting Agency but all I can say is thank you very much for this opportunity for Believing in me. It really means a lot to me.

"Thank you very much for helping us and ngazvisagumera pandiri chete. Am humbled," she wrote.

The same casting agency landed comedienne, Madam Boss a role in SABC's telenovela, Ubettina Wethu playing Aminata.

In a statement, Becky Casting Agency wrote; "Congratulations my little angel, your enthusiasm at such a tender age really inspires me.

"It took us three months and I kept telling you that your time will come and here it is, after many auditions that came and go. Congratulations!

"Cast as Candy for a Netflix feature titled "The bad Bishop". Shooting in Limpopo by September. Well done!"

