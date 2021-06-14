Morocco: Karate - Moroccan Gold Medalist Btissam Sadini Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

13 June 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Paris — Morocco's Btissam Sadini qualified, on Saturday, for the Tokyo Olympic Games, after winning the gold medal of the under 61 kg in karate at the qualifying tournament for these Olympics, which is held at Pierre de Coubertin stadium in Paris.

Sadini led her group in the final round with five points, winning the first match against Kazakhstan's Sania Kazakhova, before drawing with Ukrainian Anita Sirogina and winning the third game against Venezuela's Claudymar Garces.

This tournament held in the French capital, the last qualifying stage for the Tokyo Olympics, brought together 494 athletes representing 98 countries.

