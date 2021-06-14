Morocco: FM Holds Talks With Special Envoy of UNSG for Libya

12 June 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Tripoli — Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held a telephone call with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš, which focused on preparations for the Berlin 2 Conference, scheduled on June 23, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has said.

These talks are part of consultations conducted by the UN Special Envoy with national and international stakeholders in the lead-up to Berlin 2 Conference, the UN Mission said in a release.

During this phone call, the two sides discussed complementary efforts to advance the implementation of the Libyan Politic Dialogue Forum Roadmap, notably the holding of the elections and advancing the file of sovereign positions, the source added.

During his talks with several stakeholders, the Head of the MINUL emphasized the importance of holding inclusive Presidential and Parliamentary elections on 24 December 2021 and of starting the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya.

The UN Special Envoy also held a series of telephone calls with several Libyan interlocutors including Prime Minister Abdelhamid AlDabaiba, and the Commander of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, General Khalifa Haftar, in addition to German, Emirati, Maltese, Russian and Turkish senior officials.

"Since the beginning of the Libyan crisis, the Kingdom of Morocco has played a constructive role and has contributed to UN efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the Libyan conflict," said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.

"The Libyan Political Agreement signed in 2015 in Skhirat is a testament to Morocco's resolute engagement in finding a solution to the Libya crisis alongside the United Nations," he added.

