Zimbabwe: Police Intensifies Patrols After Latest Covid-19 Measures

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it will intensify patrols to enforce COVID-19 preventive measures.

Government through Health Minister and Vice President Constantine Chiwenga on Saturday announced a ban on all public gatherings except funerals as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the enforcement will be carried without fear or favour.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that the enforcement of the Government's revised COVID-19 lockdown measures on health and security as announced on the 12th June 2021 will be done without fear or favour.

"The public should take note that the police will ensure that all gatherings except funerals are banned and compliance is strictly adhered to. Mourners are implored to stick to the stipulated figure of 30 people and observe all COVID-19 protocols.

"Patrols, blitz and monitoring will be done by Police to ensure that beer halls bars and night clubs remain closed. Bottle store owners should strictly observe the given operational time of 1000 hours to 1600 hours," said Ass Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the force will ensure that the Government prescribed curfew will be complied with and those found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested.

"In this regard, all those found drinking at bottle stores, inside vehicles and surrounding areas will be arrested. Restaurants and fast food outlets should observe the law and ensure that they only serve take-aways as pronounced by the Government. Only hotels and lodges are allowed to serve resident customers in their bars and restaurants till 2200 hours every day.

"Police officers will also ensure that the wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitizing is conducted in all public places which include tobacco auction floors, supermarkets, public transport and market places.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that the curfew order previously issued by the Government is complied with. The curfew order runs from 2200 hours to 0530 hours the next day. Members of the public are urged to put their safety and health first and avoid boarding mushika-shika and pirate taxis for the smooth maintenance of law and order in the country," he said.