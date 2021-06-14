Namibia: Mutorwa Hospitalised

14 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sonja Smith

Transport minister John Mutorwa has been hospitalised at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek after testing positive for Covid-19.

The ministry spokesperson, Julius Ngweda, confirmed this to The Namibian on Monday morning.

Ngweda said the minister has been in hospital since Friday.

The minister had travelled to Otjozondjupa region last week to inspect the Tsumkwe-Grootfontein road, among others.

"The trip took us to Kavango and Zambezi regions as well, where he eventually ended up going to the groundbreaking ceremony in Impalila Island,"Ngweda said.

Ngweda added that Mutorwa's condition is improving.

