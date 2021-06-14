Zimbabwe: Declare Mandigora a National Hero - Zifa

14 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Dyson Murwira

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has wrote to government requesting the late football legend David "Yogi" Mandigora to be declared a national hero.

The football mother body wrote to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) requesting government to confer the 1980 Soccer Star of the Year with hero status for his exploits on the soccer field.

The former Dynamos player and coach died on Saturday at the age of 64.

In a statement, ZIFA said: "Mandigora had a huge impact on the face of local football from the colonial days when the sport was used to challenge colonial rule. It was fitting that he was crowned as the soccer star in 1980 when the country attained independence. David served the sporting fraternity and the nation at large with distinction and it is our humble request that he be bestowed with the greatest honour of being declared a national hero."

Yogi started his career with Dynamos in 1973, going on to be the Soccer Star of the Year in 1980. After his footballing career, Mandigora became a coach, winning the league title with Dynamos in 2007 before guiding the Glamour Boys into the final four of the African Champions League.

Mandigora had been diabetic for some time and had his right leg amputated in 2017.

He was reportedly due to have his remaining left limb amputated.

If conferred, David Mandigora will become the first sportsperson to be declared a national hero.

In 2012, Zimbabweans unsuccessfully campaigned for the late football star Adam Ndlovu to be declared a national hero.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X