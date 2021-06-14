Namibia: Curfew Violations a Concern for Police

THE Zambezi regional police has expressed concern over the lack of adherence to the curfew by residents, especially at Katima Mulilo.

The Covid-19 regulations stipulate that there should be no movement between 22h00-04h00.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali, told The Namibian that compliance to the curfew in place remains the biggest challenge, although residents are also in contravention of other health protocols.

He revealed that over a half a million has been issued in fines to residents for curfew violations as in April, about 80 tickets were issued to the amount of N$320 000, 20 tickets (N$80 000) in May and 15 tickets (N$ 60 000) during weekends.

"We urge people to be at their places of residence before 22h00, to avoid being fined. Business owners should also ensure that they close early to enable their customers to reach home on time," he said.

Stale said to curb the movement of people, they have intensified patrols at the hot spots whereby people gather in large numbers, contrary to the regulations.

"We are also doing patrols in the rural areas but for now, our main focus is in town. The past weekend, we concentrated on awareness creation on patrols in town and Bukalo," he said.