Zimbabwe: High Court Orders Police Shooting Victim's Compensation

High Court Judge Justice Webster Chinamhora has ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police to compensate a taxi driver who was shot by cops in Harare in 2018.

Matthew Mundwa a cab driver was shot while traveling to Bluffhill in 2018.

Mundwa was represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Posting on Twitter, ZLHR said Justice Chinamhora had also ordered Constable Kelvin Madzima to pay US$7000 to Mundwa.

"Our efforts to deter acts of human rights violations through anti-impunity litigation against perpetrators are yielding results as Constable Kelvin Madzima and @PoliceZimbabwe have been ordered to pay US$7 000 to Matthew Mundwa, a taxi driver, who was shot in 2018 while travelling to Bluffhill suburb in Harare by Madzima, who was carrying out blitz and night patrol duties.

"Madzima had justified his actions of shooting at Mundwa because he had not stopped at a ZRP checkpoint. However, Mundwa disputed this as false and state that there was never any such roadblock. During trial, Mundwa's lawyer @TinasheChinox of @ZLHRLawyers argued that the shooting was not only intentional, and wrongful, but unlawful, faulty, malicious & criminal abuse of office by Constable Madzima," said ZLHR.

According to ZLHR the order by Justice Chinamhora was to cover loss of earnings as a result of being idle in hospital, loss of earning capacity due to an injury, physical bodily harm and pain which he experienced from the gunshot, emotional shock from the traumatic experience of the incident, future pain, suffering and inconvenience, loss of amenities of life, permanent disability, rehabilitation costs and psychiatric expenses for trauma sustained.