South Africa: Justice and Constitutional Development Temporary Suspension of Justice Services At Protea Magistrate's Court

Provision of justice services is temporarily suspended at the Protea Magistrates' Court as from today until further notice. The suspension is occasioned by problems of water supply due to damaged and aging piping infrastructure.

All matters that were scheduled at the court will be postponed, members of the public who are supposed to appear before the court are advised to visit the court to secure new court appearance dates.

Justice services will in the interim, be offered at Lenasia, Kliptown, Orlando as well as Meadowlands Magistrates' Courts. The department is working around the clock with the Department of Public Works to ensure speedy restoration of services and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

For service related enquiries, please contact the Area Court Manager, Ms Susan Maswanganwe on 082 855 9280 or the Acting Court Manager, Ms Magdeline Sithole on 083 543 6572.