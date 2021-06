Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kebili saw 37 more coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, Head of the Local Health Directorate Ali Haddad said Monday.

The region has reported 7,883 against 7,437 recoveries and 303 deaths, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the same source said.

It has currently 142 active cases, including 54 in Souk Lahad, 32 in North Kebili, 19 in South Kebili, 20 in North Douz, 10 in Fouar and 7 in South Douz.