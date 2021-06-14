Kenya's Covid Cases Rise By 344 to 175,681

Kenya's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases hit 175,681 on Monday after 344 new infections were found from a sample of 3,654 tested within a day.

By Monday, Kenya had tested 1,870,479 samples since the pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The new infections resulted in a positivity rate of 9.4 per cent, up from the 5.7 per cent reported on Sunday.

Of the new patients, 302 were Kenyans and 42 foreigners, 199 male and 145 female, the youngest two months old and the oldest 97.

Nairobi County led with 130 new patients and was followed by Kisumu with 47, Uasin Gishu 37, Siaya 19, Bungoma 10, Busia and Mombasa nine each, and Nandi, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Kilifi eight each.

Kisii and Nakuru had six cases each, Laikipia, Machakos and Homa Bay five each, Kiambu four, Kajiado and Meru three each, Kwale, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Taita Taveta two each, and Baringo, Nyamira and Bomet one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further reported 11 more deaths, all of the found after the audit of facility records in May and June, pushing the toll to 3,421.

He also announced that 151 patients had recovered from the disease, 127 of them in the home-based care programme and 24 in hospitals across the country, raising the tally to 120,359.

As of Monday, 961 patients had been admitted to health facilities countywide while 4,770 were being treated at home.

The number of those in intensive care units was 156, 28 of them on ventilator support, 108 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.

Another 110 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 105 of them in general wards and five in high dependency units.

As of Monday, 987,277 people had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, among them 298,334 people aged at least 58, 168,056 health workers, 154,262 teachers, 83,766 security officers and 282,859 ungrouped people.

Some 128,744 had received their second doses, the majority of them bein health workers.

ambuthia@ke.nationmedia.com