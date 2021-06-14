Africa: Hajj Pilgrimage Postponed to 2022 (Ministry)

14 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Hajj pilgrimage will be postponed to next year, the Religious Affairs Ministry announced Monday.

This postponement is pursuant to the decision of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to maintain this year's pilgrimage "with a very limited number of failthfull in the kingdom."

"The postponement of the pilgrimage for the second consecutive year is pursuant to the Saudi authorities' decision" considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on June 12 that only 60 thousand pilgrims (residents of all nationalities and citizens inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) are allowed to hold this year's hajj.

