Tunis/Tunisia — A magnitude 3 earth tremor was recorded Monday at 11:47 am (local time) northeast of El Mida, Nabeul, the National Institute of Meteorology (French: INM) said.

The epicentre of the tremor is located at 36.74 degrees latitude and 10.88 degrees longitude, preliminary analyses showed.

It was not felt by locals, the INM said.