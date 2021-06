Tunis/Tunisia — An earth tremor of 3.22 degrees on the Richter scale was recorded Monday at 11:42 am west of Hassi El Ferid, Kasserine, the National Institute of Meteorology (French: INM) said.

The epicentre of the tremor is located at 34.93 degrees latitude and 8.77 degrees longitude, preliminary analyses showed.

Some twenty earth tremors were recorded in Tunisia since the begining of the year, the INM further said.