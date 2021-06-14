Tanzania: Recruitment of 2700 Health Staff in the Offing - Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (PO-RALG), Dr Festo Dugange has said the government is finalising recruitment procedures of 2,726 health staff as it eyes to address the shortage.

Dr Dugange told lawmakers in Dodoma this Monday the new employees will be located to areas with critical shortage of health staff.

The Deputy Minister said that between 2017 to 2020, the government in collaboration with stakeholders managed to employ 12,868 health staff who were to located at various health facilities under local government authorities.