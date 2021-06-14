Sudan Cabinet Approves New Trade Unions Law

14 June 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Cabinet held an emergency meeting (No. 3), headed by Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, to discuss and approve the draft Trade Unions Law. Minister of Labour and Administrative Reform, Taysir El Nourani, said in a press statement that the Council of Ministers discussed, in its emergency session, the Trade Unions Law 2021, and that the Council approved the law after numerous consultations that spanned four months.

The minister said that contacts and discussions took place with various parties that have interests in the law, in addition to the memoranda received by the ministry from the various authorities, and social media, which was subjected to full study until the final version was reached, which was approved today.

El Nourani added that the approval of the new law represents a real start for implementing the requirements of the democratic transition in Sudan. She welcomed its approval at today's meeting, in preparation for its approval in the joint meeting of the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council.

She added that the approval of the law represents a real beginning for all those interested in the matter of unions and for all institutions in preparing their general assemblies and working to establish their various democratic unions.

