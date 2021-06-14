Tanzania: Govt Allocates Over 3bn/ - for Improving Learning Environment in Mwanza

The government has set aside over 3bn/- for improving learning environment in Mwanza region.

Speaking in Nyamagana District on Monday, the Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities (PO-RALG), Ummy Mwalimu told wananchi that said fund will be used for the construction of classes in both primary and secondary schools.

"From March 2021 until now, President Samia has disbursed a total of 3.9bn/- in order to improve education in Mwanza region," she said.

Specifically in Nyamagana District, the Minister said, the sixth phase government has allocated 379mil/- for such purpose.

Additionally, Minister Ummy said that the government intends to improve the policy of free education in the country to promote by conducive learning environment.