Tanzania Plans to Train 430 Academicians Under Heet Programme

The government under the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project plans to train 430 lecturers in a period of 5 years (2021-2026) to address shortage in priority Programmes in public universities.

In line with the specific initiative, universities will also continue to groom their lecturers with funds from other sources, including incorporating collaborative research projects and various scholarships from othee countries.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Festo Dugange said this while responding to a question from Thea Ntare (Special Seat-CCM) who wanted to know the government's plan to train more lecturers at PhD level.

In her question, the MP highlighted that Tanzania has a shortage of lectures of PhD level.

Elaborating further, the Deputy Minister said that through the programs, a total of 621 lecturers at PhD level and 241 Masters degrees are continuing their studies.

Equally, in 2021/2022 academic year, a total of 48 lecturers are expected to study in China while 12 others will go to study in the United Kingdom and six in Hungary .