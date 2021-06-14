Tanzania: Sengerema Council Spending Irks President Samia, Special Auditing Team Formed

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered a special team of auditors to Sengerema District to probe expenditure of funds from the Central Government.

President Samia gave the directive on Monday when she was was addressing residents in Sengerema immediately after inspecting the on-going construction of the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge.

"Sengerema Council is not doing well at all and it is not in good status as far as spending funds is concern. The council does not collect enough money but spend more funds from the Central," she said.