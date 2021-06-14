Mozambique: Crystal Meth Seized in Nampula

14 June 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 14 Jun (AIM) - Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) on Monday, in the northern city of Nampula, presented to reporters a 45 year old man who had been arrested on the main north-south highway driving a truck in which 55 kilos of metamphetamine (crystal meth) had been concealed.

The man, whose name was not given, denied he was a drug trafficker and said the drugs had been planted on his truck.

He said he believed he was transporting sofas, and had no idea that drugs were hidden inside this furniture.

Enina Tsinine, the Sernic spokesperson in Nampula, brushed these claims aside. She said that, under police questioning, the truck driver admitted he knew what he was carrying, and expected to be paid for transporting the metamphetamine.

Tsinine told the journalists that since January 561 kilos of drugs had been seized in Nampula, mostly in transit from the Nampula coast to other parts of the country.

"It's a vast coastline", she said. "Here in Nampula we have several districts that border the sea". Drug seizures were most frequent on beaches near the port of Nacala, and at Aiube, in Angoche district.

This particular case, she said, was an attempt to traffic crystal meth from Nacala to Maputo. The drug was contained in 55 bowls, each holding a kilo of crystal meth.

Tsinine believed the drug had come from Tanzania, had been unloaded at sea onto a smaller vessel, and then dropped on the Nacala beach.

