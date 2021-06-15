Mali: New Mali Government Meets to Discuss Reforms, Future Elections

Mali's newly appointed government met on Sunday for the first time with Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga to discuss their reform plans. France and the West Africa bloc Ecowas are closely observing how the new leadership handles the transition and future elections, the key to maintaining stability in the region.

In a speech to his cabinet, Choguel Kokalla Maïga indicated that this new government would keep on course with the remaining eight months left to the transition.

He has announced that the new government will create a single, independent body for the organizing elections.

Mali's government reshuffle comes after the country's third coup d'etat in 10 years, after military actions in 2012 and 2020.

On 24 May, then-president Bah N'Daw and ex-prime minister Moctar Ouane were detained by coup leader, and Vice President Assimi Goita, who announced he had taken power and dismissed the executive.

Maiga, a civilian who was appointed as Goita's prime minister last week, had promised to form an "inclusive" government in line with international demands.

Mali's new transitional government is composed of 28 ministers, including five army officers.

Opposition members feature prominently too, however.

Prime Minister Maiga is a member of the M5-RFP group, the 5 June Movement - Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), a coalition of civil society and opposition groups.

A total of seven other M5 members were appointed to ministerial posts on Friday.

"Government action will focus on ending impunity in our country," Maïga said, adding that he promised to take legal action against those who repressed the M5-organized July 2020 protests which lead to the overthrow of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The West Africa bloc Ecowas has also been pushing for an inclusive government representing a cross-section of Malian society.

Priorities going forward will include improving security, political and institutional reforms, organizing elections and the fight against corruption.

Goita has come under intense international pressure since the latest putsch, which reached a new peak Thursday with French president Emmanuel Macron announcing a wind-down of France's 5,100-strong Barkhane force which has battled Sahel jihadists since 2013.

France had already suspended military cooperation with Mali after the putsch in May, pending guarantees the army would quit politics.