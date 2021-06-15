Congo-Kinshasa: Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson's Travel to Democratic Republic of Congo

14 June 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Lisa Peterson will travel to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), June 14-18, to represent the United States in the first ever U.S.-DRC bilateral human rights dialogue.

Under the rubric of the U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity, Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson will meet in Kinshasa with government and civil society leaders to discuss protection of human rights, ending impunity and ensuring accountability for those who commit abuses, ensuring freedom of press and expression, as well as ongoing efforts to combat trafficking in persons. The dialogue will also focus on ongoing cooperation to strengthen democratic institutions, including Congolese preparations for an on-time, free, and fair election in 2023.

