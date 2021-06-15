Nigeria: Boko Haram Releases Aid Workers, Others

Boko Haram has released 10 abductees, including seven workers of Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), a popular pastor from Plateau state and two others.

Among those released was Muazu Bawa, an indigene of Damaturu and staff of Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, abducted by ISWAP/ Boko Haram militants along Damaturu/Maiduguri way about five months ago.

Bawa was said to have been abducted after his attempt to escape has failed.

His brother, Abdullahi Bawa, who confirmed his release to our reporter, said he was kidnapped among other travellers on his way to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to attend the wedding of his friend on January 2 this year.

He said: "Initially, we heard rumour that he was released. So, we became eager to know.

"We quickly contacted our brothers who are in Maiduguri to get to where they said he was kept and confirm to us whether he was really there.

"I am happy to inform you that he was there in Maimalari Barrack. Though not yet at home, I spoke with him. He was sounding well. But he told me that he would be taken to hospital for some check-up."

Meanwhile, credible sources told our correspondent that Bawa was released along with nine humanitarian workers after an NGO facilitated the negotiations.

An impeccable source who has knowledge of the incident disclosed that an NGO, Kaltum Foundation For Peace, facilitated the release of the abductees with support from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the military.

One of the persons who participated in the rescue mission told Daily Trust in confidence that 10 abductees were freed, including seven NGOs' workers, a popular pastor from Plateau state and two others.

They were all interrogated and debriefed by military intelligence at Maimalari Barrack for about three hours or so.

"Those who were released included a UN staffer and 5 humanitarian workers including two females and three others," the source told Daily Trust on phone.