Kenya/Tanzania: Change in Olympic Trials Program as Tanzanian Athletes Enter Fray

Athletics Kenya has effected changes to their program for the Tokyo Olympics trials that start Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre after Uganda and Tanzania confirmed participation.

The 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 5,000m races will start at the semi-final level on the opening day of the three-day championships.

However, the women's 5,000m will head straight to the final in a race that will open the busy competition at 10am on Thursday with the women's 1,500m final too going down at 11.54am the same day.

Initially, it's only the men's 800m that was to start with the semi-final on Thursday.

Uganda, which will participate in all the track events hass 22 athletes, Tanzania has eight athletes, while host Kenya has 368 participants.

Field event athletes are also on the cards going straight to the final with men and women's hammer, men's high jump and men and women's triple jump on Thursday.

Men's javelin and shot put finals will feature on Saturday.

"We are ready for the trials. We have strong men and women who will represent the country, "said head coach Julius Kirwa.

Kirwa said he isn't worried about Kenya's rivals especially from Ethiopia, breaking World records and setting some of the fastest times in the world.

Kirwa also called on Kenyan athletes not to worry but stay focused.

"We shall strategise after and put in place all the machinery after selecting the team," said Kirwa.

"We are heading into a championship event where we have no pacesetters or wave light technology."

Athletics Kenya director of competitions, Paul Mutwii, disclosed that they will on Tuesday release the details on how the athletes will arrive and where they will be accomodated.

Program

Day One: Thursday

9.00 Officials Assembly

10.00am 5,000m (w) final

10.00 Hammer (w/m) final

10.25 100mH (m) final

10.45 400m (w) semi-final

10.50 400m (w) semi-final

10.55 400m (m) semi-final

11.00 400m (m) semi-final

11.00 High jump (m) final

11.10 100m (w) semi-final

11.15 100m (w) semi-final

11. 20 100m 9m) semi-final

11.30 100m (m) semi-final

Health Break

11.55am 1,500m (w) final

11.55 Triple jump 9w/m) final

12.05pm 5,000m (m) semi-final

12.20 5,000m (m) semi-final

12.30 100m 9w) final

12.40 100m (m) final

12. 800m 9m) semi-final

1.00 800m (m) semi-final)

Day Two: Friday

7.30am 20km (w/m) walk final

9.30 Briefing of officials

10.00 200m (w) semi-final

10.05 200m (w) semi-final

10.05 Javelin (w0 final

10.15 200m (m) semi-final

10.20 200m (m) semi-final

10.20 long jump (w/m) final

10.35 4x400m (mixed relay) final

11.15 10,000m (m) final

11.25 400mH (w) final

11.35 400mH (m) final

11.45 3,000m s/c (w) final

Day Three: Saturday

9.30 briefing of officials

10.15 400m (w) final

10.20 400m (m) final

10.25 javelin (m) final

10.25 10,000m (w) final

11.00 1,500m final (m) final

11.10 200m (w) final

11.15 200m (m) final

11.15 Shot put (m) final

11.20 3,000s/c (m) final

11.35 800m (w) final

11.40 800m (m) final

11.45 5,000m (m) final

12.05 4x400m relay (w) final

12.40 4x400m (m) final