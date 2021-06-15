Kenya: KPA Women Win Big in Malawi

15 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Blantyre — KPA Monday beat Cobbie Ladies 80-32 in a women's game in the annual Malawi International Basketball tournament at College of Medicine.

But KPA men's game against Magang'a Basketball Club of Malawi was abandoned in the third quarter because of poor lighting. KPA were leading 51-42.

In the women's match, KPA led 48-8 in the first quarter but their opponents restricted them to a 21-15 scoreline in the second quarter before the Kenyans race ahead 69-24 at the break.

Medina Okot once again led the score card with 18 points, Rita Aluoch and Marylisa Omondi contributed 13 and eight points, respectively.

"We put up a brave fight against the otherwise superior opponents whose size left my players mesmerised especially Okot and Vilma Achieng," Cobbie coach Davie Wesley said after the match.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said Cobbie players had a more physical approach to the game.

