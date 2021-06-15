Tanzania: Azam to Go for Shopping Spree

AFTER signing Edward Manyama from Ruvu Shooting, Azam have disclosed that they now eye to bring on board foreign based players to build a formidable squad.

The 'Ice-cream makers' side recently completed a three-year deal with Manyama, ahead of next season's Mainland Premier League and CAF clubs competitions if they qualify.

The club leadership has insisted that the signing campaign has just begun.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat' narrated that their focus now is to sign players from across the boundaries as recommended by Head Coach George Lwandamina.

"There are some positions which the coach has proposed to be covered by foreign players and as the management; we want to do our part to make sure that his needs are fulfilled. "If there are requirements to sign domestic players, the coach will brief us to see what we can do," Popat said.

Breaking down Manyama's potential, Popat narrated that he has proved on several instances that he is a good player even before joining Ruvu Shooting from Namungo.

"While at Namungo, he helped them to reach the finals of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) last season. After his switch to Ruvu Shooting, he maintained his consistency," he said.

Moreover, the Azam boss disclosed that even when parading for the national team 'Taifa Stars', Manyama has always been performing well hence the reason to recruit him.

Even though the chances to lift the season's Mainland Premier League title this season seem scant for Azam.

From 30 top flight league games they have played, Azam continue to cling on the second slot with 60 points, one point behind third placed Young Africans. Azam have played 30 matches, while Yanga have played 29 matches.

League leaders and defending champions Simba have picked 67 points from 27 matches and on paper; the Msimbazi Street giants have the realistic chances of retaining the title for the fourth straight season.

Azam's best chance to pocket a silverware can be achieved if they manage to lift the ASFC championship but they have a heavyweight semifinals match to conquer against defending champions Simba later this month.

The match will be played at Majimaji Stadium in Songea, Ruvuma Region whose winner will earn a chance to play into the final, in which they will face either Biashara United or Young Africans.