Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 85 New Cases, 77 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours

14 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced, Monday, the registration of 85 new infections, 5 deaths and the recovery of 77 patients, in the past 24 hours.

According to secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual updating session, 52 were diagnosed in Luanda, 14 in Huambo, 10 in Huíla, 4 in Namibe, 2 in Bié, 2 in Malanje and 1 in Lunda Sul.

With ages ranging from 9 months to 69 years old, the group included 45 men and 40 women.

Franco Mufinda said that three deaths were registered in Luanda, one in Huambo and one in Huila.

He noted that 37 of those recovered reside in Luanda, 20 in Huambo, 14 in Huíla, 4 in Bié and 2 in Malanje.

The laboratories processed, in the period, 1,073 samples, with a daily positivity rate of 7.9 percent.

In the treatment centres, 156 patients are hospitalised, while 134 are in institutional quarantine.

Under medical surveillance are 2,354 contacts of positive cases.

The overall picture indicates 36,790 positive cases, with 836 deaths, 30,2359 recovered and 5,595 active. Of the active, 145 are critical, 37 severe, 91 moderate, 17 mild and 5,540 asymptomatic.

