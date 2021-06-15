Angola: Covid-19 - Over 1.3 Million People Vaccinated

Luanda — At least 1.3 million people have been vaccinated, in Angola, since the beginning of the vaccination process on 2 March this year.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking during the usual updating session on the pandemic, 837,698 citizens have benefited from the first dose and 502,300 have already received the second dose.

Of this number, 27,569 citizens were vaccinated on Monday, 14, being that 18,620 received the first dose and 8,949 the second dose.

The national vaccination plan aims to immunise around 54 percent of the population, a total of 16.8 million people over 16 years old, and reduce mortality, the increase of cases of Covid-19 and allow for the resumption of economic and social activities.

For this purpose, Angola is counting on doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik and Sinopharm jabs.