Angola: Covid-19 - Over 1.3 Million People Vaccinated

14 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 1.3 million people have been vaccinated, in Angola, since the beginning of the vaccination process on 2 March this year.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking during the usual updating session on the pandemic, 837,698 citizens have benefited from the first dose and 502,300 have already received the second dose.

Of this number, 27,569 citizens were vaccinated on Monday, 14, being that 18,620 received the first dose and 8,949 the second dose.

The national vaccination plan aims to immunise around 54 percent of the population, a total of 16.8 million people over 16 years old, and reduce mortality, the increase of cases of Covid-19 and allow for the resumption of economic and social activities.

For this purpose, Angola is counting on doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik and Sinopharm jabs.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X