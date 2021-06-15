Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi Says Situation 'Very Serious' As Covid Deaths Rise in DRC

14 June 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Kinshasa — As President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) went to comfort residents of Goma, who are recovering from the effects a volcanic eruption, he spoke of the situation currently prevailing in the country -- that of the exponential upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DRC president acknowledged that this situation "is very serious", and that "the hospitals are saturated and there are many deaths".

Covid-19 has already killed 834 people in the DRC.

President Tshisekedi has promised that once he arrives in Goma, he will take "drastic measures by tightening the screws to face this third wave, more virulent than the previous two that have already raged in the country".

"It will not please but I believe that life and health come before everything," he said.

Patrice Lumumba tributes

President Tshisekedi said because of the resurgence of the pandemic, he was forced to postpone the tributes to Patrice Lumumba, initially scheduled for June 21 to 30. They will now be done January 8 to 17, 2022.

The Congolese president said the AstraZeneca vaccine has had some negative effects and promised that the country would import other vaccines.

"I had a meeting with those responsible for the response against Covid. During this meeting, the option of having a multitude of vaccines was floated. You know very well that the AstraZeneca vaccine posed some problems and continues to pose side effects. So it would be better if we [get a variety] of vaccines," he said.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X