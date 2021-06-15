Zimbabwe: Govt, AfDB Sign Us$1,8m Chitown Sewer Upgrade Deal

Municipal Reporter

THE Government and African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a US$1,8 million ZimFund grant earmarked for the procurement of materials for the rehabilitation of sewerage reticulation infrastructure for Chitungwiza Municipality.

The grant is funded from the Zimbabwe Multi-Donor Trust Fund (ZimFund) US$145 million water and sanitation and energy Infrastructure programme, which was established in 2010 after the 2008 Cholera outbreak.

The materials will include sewer pipes and fittings, machinery, PPEs, sewer rodding and jetting equipment, GIS hardware and software, service vehicles and solid shredder, among others.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube hailed the bank for its continued support towards the country's most critical sectors such as water, and sanitation and energy.

"The portfolio supported by the Bank is what we need as a country and we hope to continue getting assistance in these areas including dialogue on the policy-making front," he said.

The procurement process has already been initiated and is at contract award stage for most of the packages while the implementation of the project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

AfDB country manager, Ms Moono Mupotola pledged the Bank's commitment in supporting Zimbabwe.

"We hope this grant will help bring back normalcy to the residents of Chitungwiza and significantly contribute towards the reduction of incidences of water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid," she said.

Chitungwiza Municipality is already a beneficiary of ZimFund's Urgent Water Supply and Sanitation Rehabilitation project (UWSSRP) Phase I and Phase II.

Under the first phase of UWSSRP, the intervention included rehabilitation of Zengeza's conventional sewage treatment works that has a capacity of 35 million litres a day, which saw four sets of sewage treatment ponds and five trickling filters being installed.

Both phases 1 and 11 have already been completed.