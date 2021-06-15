Zimbabwe: MDC-T's Mudzuri Under Murder Probe

15 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

MDC — T vice-president Elias Mudzuri is under investigation for the alleged murder of a 23-year-old-man at the former Harare mayor's Duriro bar in Harare last week.

Ronald Mukumbira was allegedly assaulted on June 7 and died on June 10 from injuries sustained during the attack.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case saying investigations were still in progress. Mudzuri and a relative identified as Leonard Mudzuri allegedly teamed up with other accomplices and assaulted Mukumbira.

It is alleged at around 2am on June 7, Mukumbira was at Duriro bar along Coventry Road opposite Colcom Industries where he was drinking beer.

Police said Mukumbira was later assaulted by the suspects using unknown weapons.

After the assault, Mukumbira was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital by well-wishers and was discharged on the same date.

An unknown person helped Mukumbira to reach his house in Epworth at around 3pm.

He told his mother Mrs Netsai Mukumbira (42) that he was assaulted by Elias Mudzuri, Leonard Mudzuri and other unknown accused persons at Duriro bar where he had sustained a deep cut, injuries on the head, ribs and knees.

It is alleged that he was later unable speak until June 10 when he died around 7pm.

The matter was then reported to Epworth Police who in turn contacted Harare Central Police where the docket was immediately referred to CID Homicide for further management.

In another case of suspected murder, two bodies were discovered lying in a trench at a bridge along old Harare-Mutare Road in Mabvuku.

"The two bodies, of a male and a female adult, were in an advanced stage of decomposition. Anyone with information should contact any nearest police station," Ass Comm Nyathi said.

