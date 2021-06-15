Zimbabwe: War Vets Want Benefits Extended

15 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Pension benefits granted to ex-combatants who retired from the uniformed services since December 1, 2017 should be extended to those who retired since April 17, 1995 as well as those who were serving with other Government ministries and those in the private sector on retirement, the Harare Chapter of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has recommended.

The chapter petitioned Parliament calling for the extension of the benefits laid out in Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, State Service (Pensions) (Uniformed Forces) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 17), which outlines monthly allowances, houses or residential stands, with size depending on retirement rank, medical care and other benefits.

Yesterday, the war veterans led by secretary general of the chapter Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Makureya (Retired) presented the petition to the National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs saying the regulations in their current state were discriminatory.

"After having researched, consulted and discussed at length with fellow ex-combatants the date April 17, 1995 will encompass all war veterans affected.

"Leaving the date at December 1, 2017 will discriminate against the ex-combatants for they played the same role fighting for the liberation of this country, served the nation in the forces and later brought about the new dispensation we are seeing today," Rtd Lt Col Makureya said.

Rtd Lt Col Makureya said the SI should also be extended to cover other war veterans employed by other Government ministries and the private sector and not just provide for those employed in uniformed forces.

On Saturday President Mnangagwa launched an empowerment vehicle for war veterans being championed by Government -- the War Veterans Investment Corporation -- a holding company wholly owned by war veterans through the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board.

The company has seven subsidiaries: Veterans Agricultural Company, Veterans Mining Company, Veterans Financial Services, Veterans Health Services, Veterans Tourism Company, Veterans Property Development Company and Veterans Security Company.

