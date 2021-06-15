Liberia: LEC Disconnects NEC for U.S.$84,000 Debts

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has terminated the supply of electricity to the National Elections Commission, (NEC) Friday 11 June 2021.

The National Elections Commission was disconnected from the LEC power grid at its 9th and 10th Streets Headquarters in Sinkor

The NEC-Liberia owes the Liberia Electricity Corporation US$ 84, 082 and 53 cents.

Meanwhile, NEC-Liberia is appealing to the Management of LEC to restore electricity in order to facilitate its work and planning processes for the 2023 General Elections, while the Commission engages with the authorities to offset this liability.

With limited financial capacity, the NEC will be unable to carry out its work without the restoration of LEC connection.