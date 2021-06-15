Nigeria: Ogun Assembly Passes 37, Akwa Ibom 19 Bills in 2 Years

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed 37 bills into law in the last two years, Daily Trust has gathered.

The ninth assembly led by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, which was inaugurated on June 10, 2019, also has over 20 others being examined at various committee stages.

Daily Trust reports that members of the legislature, elected from different political parties, formed a one-party legislature under the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the inauguration.

At the inception, the ruling APC had 15 members, Allied People's Movement (APM) had seven seats, African Democratic Congress (ADC) three while PDP had one.

Following a recent gale of defections in the state, all the lawmakers elected on the platforms of the opposition parties defected to APC, making the legislature solely controlled by the party.

Similarly, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly said it has passed 19 of 52 bills sponsored in two years.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information Aniefiok Akpan stated this yesterday while giving a summary of the achievements of the assembly on Monday in Uyo.