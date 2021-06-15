Nigeria: PDP Governors, Secondus Storm Cross River, Issue 'Quit Notice' to Ayade

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and former Senate President Bukola Saraki said they were in Calabar to formally give quit notice to Gov Ben Ayade who defected to APC.

They, alongside chairman of PDP Governors forum Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, deputy governor of Zamfara State, former vice presidential candidate of PDP Peter Obi and other PDP stalwarts also formally received former governor Donald Duke back to the party.

Secondus said they were also formally commissioning the new state party secretariat even as he inaugurated the caretaker committee headed by a former deputy governor of the state, Efiok Cobham.

The national chairman said PDP is intact and will certainly recover Cross River State from APC.

"We are going to recover Cross River from the party of blood, APC. We are well-positioned to do so," he said.

Tambuwal said when they return to national power, they shall restructure the country.