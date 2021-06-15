Eritrea: World Blood Donors Day Observed Nationwide

Asmara, 14 June 2021 - Owing to the increased awareness of the society on the importance of voluntary blood donation encouraging achievement is being registered in the effort to enrich the National Blood Transfusion Center and other health facilities. The report was made in a statement issued by the National Association of Voluntary Blood Donors in connection with 14 June - World Blood Donors Day.

The statement underlined that as a result of the sustainable awareness raising programs through the mass media and other outlets the number of voluntary blood donors has significantly increased. A number of communities, families as well as the youth and students are taking the initiative to voluntarily donate blood and that in 2020, 93% of the blood demand of the National Blood Transfusion Center was met, the statement added.

In related news, 14 June, World Blood Donors Day was observed nationwide on 13 June at the premises of the National Blood Transfusion Center in the presence of representatives of Ministries, national organizations and institutions.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Center detailing the significance and objective of the Day said that the number of voluntary blood donors is increasing from time to time and called for reinforced contribution with a view to meet the safe blood demand of health facilities.

Nurse Bereket Mosazgi, Secretary of the National Association of Voluntary Blood Donors on his part gave extensive briefing on the strengths and weaknesses of the association as well as on the implementation of charted out programs.

The event featured cultural and artistic performances.

14th June, World Blood Donors Day is being observed for its 18th time both nationally and internationally.