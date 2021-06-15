East Africa: President Samia Inspects EAC Longest Bridge Construction Project

14 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu has on Monday morning inspected an ongoing construction of a 3.2km Kigongo-Busisi Bridge.

Kigongo-Busisi, the longest bridge in East Africa, will cross the southern end of Lake Victoria.

Earlier, the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Chief Executive Officer, Eng Patrick Mfugale said upon the completion of the project, the 716bn/- worth bridge will enable wananchi to cross the lake in four minutes, contrary to 35 minutes by a ferry.

He added that the construction of the bridge has so far reached 27 percent instead of 32 per cent and the bridge will be completed in 2023.

