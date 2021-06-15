Egypt Always Supports Sudan in Different Issues

Sudanese Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Al Hadi Ibrahim asserted that Egypt is a constant supporter of Sudan on the different issues and international and regional gatherings.

In statements to Ten channel on the sidelines of the 1st forum of the African investment authorities, Ibrahim said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi presented all the political and moral support to Sudan at the global level.

Egypt is a pioneering state in the process of facilitating investment and creating a conducive investment environment, he said.

The forum of African investment authorities, organized by the General Authority for Investment (GAFI), started on Friday in Sharm el Sheikh and will close on Monday by inking a memorandum of understanding involving Egypt, Sudan and South Sudan for boosting cooperation and setting the proper environment to encourage businesses and investment.