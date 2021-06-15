Namibia: Those Wanting to Remove Geingob Are Wasting Their Time - Mumbala

14 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP--Swapo's //Kharas coordinator Mathew Mumbala urged party supporters to rather concentrate on the future of the country and its political leadership, instead of joining the agenda of removing democratically-elected President Hage Geingob.

This was his view during a regional extraordinary party congress in Keetmanshoop on Saturday to elect a regional information and mobilisation officer for the party's regional structure.

"You should deter from supporting the ill-conceived ideology calling for the removal of our Head of State, as we do not want to go back to the days fighting wars in the bush and not enjoying the current peace and stability," he said.

Mumbala said, as long as democracy prevails in Namibia, leaders will be elected by choice of the electorate and not through evil means like a coup.

"We should allow President Geingob to finish serving his term in office undisturbed," said the politician.

"This position became vacant when the previous incumbent Aletha Frederick has been appointed last year as //Kharas governor," said Mumbala.

He said the person elected would have the huge responsibility of providing updated information on party affairs and conduct regular activities aiming at mobilising communities to buy in on Swapo ideologies.

"He/she should furthermore propagate and defend the policies of Swapo as well as distributing all recent party updates to supporters," Mumbala added.

He also said the party should not be used by some people to hide behind corruption - in the process, seeking sympathy from Swapo.

"Genuine supporters should refrain from unethical processes and corrupt activities, as the party does not condone such activities, as it fully cooperates with the country's law enforcement agencies and judiciary when facing interrogations," said Mumbala.

The politician further cautioned members to condemn individuals who are intentionally sabotaging the implementation of regional projects striving towards development and uplifting all residents' socio-economic circumstances.

"Swapo is still and will remain committed to serve its people, regardless of colour or political affiliation with honesty and transparency," Mumbala concluded.

Margareth Basson was elected the party's new regional mobiliser.

