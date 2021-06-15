Zimbabwe: Football, Cricket Plead for Special Waivers

ZIFA and Zimbabwe Cricket want special waivers to ensure they continue with the activities which have been halted due to measures put in place to contain the rising Covid-19 cases.

The Government announced a new blanket ban on sport, and other mass gatherings, at the weekend.

Zimbabwe Cricket were forced to halt the four-day match between Zimbabwe A, and the visiting South Africa A, which was being played at Takashinga.

However, the association's spokesperson, Darlington Majonga, said they have appealed to Sports and Recreation Commission for a special waiver to complete the series.

They also want to continue to prepare for other international events they had committed to, with a lot of financial resources, having alreasy been poured into that.

ZC are set to host Bangladesh later this month.

"Following a directive to suspend all sporting activities in the country, as part of the latest Covid-19 lockdown restrictions imposed by the Government with effect from today (yesterday), Zimbabwe Cricket has temporarily put on hold all cricket activities, including the four-day match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A which started on Sunday.

"ZC has, however, lodged an urgent appeal to the Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, for permission to complete the ongoing four-day international match, as well as to continue with preparations for other upcoming international tours, that we had already committed to.

"As we make this request, the health and safety of our players, support staff and our communities remains our top priority," said Majonga.

Zimbabwe are expected to host Bangladesh at the end of the month.

Negotiations between the two cricket boards were already at advanced stage.

Majonga said they were looking to tap from the experience they had recently when they successfully played domestic, and international matches, in secure bio bubbles.

"Having successfully hosted international, and domestic tournaments at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, under the bio-secure environment - with the matches being played behind closed doors with no spectators allowed in the stadia and with all those directly involved undergoing several tests for the coronavirus and staying in secluded accommodation facilities - we believe we are well-equipped and experienced enough to safely resume with our cricket activities," said Majonga.

The Government have been giving sporting codes the greenlight to resume, in a phased approach, starting with the low-risk disciplines.

Medium and high-risk codes, such as football, rugby, and netball got the nod to resume, towards the end of March this year.

And, all the sporting activities, which are currently underway, are being staged without spectators.

The latest announcement meant the Chibuku Super Cup, which was now getting into full swing after completing the first round, would also be halted.

"We received communication from the Government that all sports activities have to be suspended because of the surging Covid-19 cases in the country," said ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela.

"We are complying with the order. As football industry we have to play our part in the fight against the virus.

"The Sports Commission are handling the issue. But we are going to engage with the Government via the relevant offices to see how best we can manoeuvre under these trying times."

ZIFA are also keen to learn the fate of the Warriors, who are scheduled to take part in the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup, in about two weeks' time.

The Black Rhinos women's side also have an important date, next month, in their maiden CAF Women's Champions League campaign.

Domestic football returned last month, after a year's break, with the Chibuku Super Cup getting the ball rolling.

Government approved the gradual, and phased resumption of football activities, observing the strict Covid-19 containment guidelines, in line with the provisions of Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020.

Apart from failing to set up a bubble, which has proved costly, clubs appeared to have been adhering to all the standard procedures.

Until the weekend tests, which saw one player and one official testing positive, among the six teams based in Harare, the PSL had only recorded one positive test, in one month of activity.

The Chibuku Super Cup returned as a zonal competition, this year, with clubs placed in four pools, which congregated in Harare, Mutare, Zvishavane and Bulawayo.

The games have been played behind closed doors and it appeared the PSL had met with success after preventing a Covid-19 explosion in the tournament, as initially feared.

"Players and officials from all the clubs have been vaccinated, with the exception of Triangle," an official said.

"Covid-19 tests have been conducted regularly.

"All clubs have also appointed compliance officers and each group had two doctors responsible for enforcing compliance.

"The stadia have been disinfected before, and after each and every game, and clubs have been adhering to the hygienic practices."