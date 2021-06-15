Cameroon: Clarisse Madjoufang - the Game Changer

The Cameroonian handball player won the title of Best Player award during her team's last group game played against DRC on Saturday June 12, 2021.

Cameroon is waxing strong in the ongoing Senior Women's Handball Africa Cup of Nations in Yaounde thanks to the likes of Clarisse Madjoufang. The handball lioness who plays for FAP handball Club of Yaounde on Saturday June 12, 2021 proved to the world that Coach Serge Guebogo did not make a mistake of picking her as one of the Lionesses to represent the country in the continental competition. Her impact in Cameroon's victory against a tough nation like the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday cannot be undermined. The 27-year-old who plays the right wing played with a lot of determination and changed the game in favour of her side by scoring several decisive goals. This performance earned Clarisse Madjoufang the title of Best Player of the tough encounter.

It should be recalled that Clarisse Madjoufang in one of her outings stated that Christianne Mwasesa of DRC Congo is her idol. This therefore means that, winning the title of Best Player in a match where her idol actively took part would be a great achievement. "If I were another player, it would be Mwesesa, a player from the Democratic Republic of Congo", Madjoufang said in an interview published on the Cameroon's Handball Federation official website. Madjoufang; born in Baloum, Menoua division of the West region was first shortlisted in the national team in 2009. She is said to have been retained for the first time in 2016. Since then, she has employed all tactics to demonstrate her love for country and goal scoring strength on the pitch.