Cameroon: Development of Green Industries in Gestation

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on June 11, 2021 chaired the ceremony to sign the framework agreement between government and an Australian company.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on June 11, 2021 chaired the ceremony to sign the framework agreement between the government of Cameroon and the Australian company, Fortescue Future Industries Ldt, aimed at conducting technical studies and a roadmap to the development of Sustainable Green Industries in the Republic of Cameroon. The Mininister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey signed for government and the Chairman of the Fortescue Future Industries Ldt, Dr Andrew Forrest signed for the company.

Talking to the press after the signing ceremony at the Cabinet Meeting's Hall of the Prime Ministers's Office, Dr Andrew Forrest said the agreement committed his company to turn Cameroon into a very major producer of green energy and all important elements to end global warming. Focus is on the production of green hydrogen. With the green energy, Cameroon can be a major producer of green hydrogen which can be used as fertilizers and to make metals and everything the world needs. « I am delighted to be able to introduce to the people of Cameroon, participate with them and will be more delighted to train your people and have them participate in our work force which we aim to be 95 per cent the people of Cameroon, » Dr Andrew Forrest stated. He described the signing of the framework agreement as the dawning of a new era, green energy, green industries and the beginning of the end of global warming with Cameroon leading the charge for Africa.

Prime Minister Dion Ngute in his introductory statement said the event marked a milestone for the relations between Cameroon and Australia. The signing of the framework agreement, he said, sets the grounds and defines the conditions for collaboration between the government of Cameroon and its partner Fortescue Future Industries. The Prime Minister declared that the wish of President Paul Biya is that the initiative should go operational as soon as possible.