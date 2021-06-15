Cameroon: President Biya - Man of Compassion, Humanist

The 67th issue of the publication of the Civil Cabinet focuses on President Paul Biya's show of solidarity, compassion, intense diplomatic activities and texts signed.

The publication of the Civil Cabinet titled "Le Temps des Opportunités" in the 96 pages of its 67th issue that covers the period March to May 2021 presents the Head of State, President Paul Biya as "Champion of Solidarity."

In the special pages of the publication, President Biya addresses messages of condolence. The first as the Head of State of Cameroon is addressed on the occasion of the death of Idriss Deby Itno, the President of Chad to his wife Madam Hinda Deby Itno, the government and the entire Chadian nation. Still with regard to the death of President Idriss Deby Itno, he addressed a condolence message in his capacity as the Chairman of the Conference of the Heads of State of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States ( CEMAC). Other messages were addressed to the family of Ahmadou Ahidjo on the occasion of the death of Germaine Habiba Ahidjo, the wife of the first President of the Republic of Cameroon and to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Douala on the occasion of the death of Cardinal Christian Tumi.

With regard to President Biya's overflowing humanitarian gestures and generosity, the publication succinctly reports on the humanitarian assistance he sent to Equatorial Guinea on March 15, 2021 after the explosion of the munitions dump of the military base in Bata on March 7, 2021 resulting in the death of many people, others wounded and huge material damage. The humanitarian mission was made up of 60 personnel of Military Health, Fire Fighting Brigade and Military Engineering Corps. The mission members also took along a huge consignment of medicines, food and various supplies. In the Far North Region, President Biya displayed goodwill towards the over 5,000 Nigerian refugees who decided to go back home. President Biya's envoy, Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji took along to each of the 1,400 refugee family, a package made up of bedding materials, food items and sanitary kits.

In the domain of diplomacy, President Paul Biya within the months of March and May 2021 sent a message to the President of China, Xi Jinping on the occasion of the co-celebration of 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cameroon and China. He also received special envoys from Algeria, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Chad, the Central African Republic, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Republic of Congo. Pages 70 to 94 are dedicated to the publication of texts signed by President Paul.

There is also special focus on the status of hydroelectric plant projects in Cameroon that include Lom Pangar, Memve'ele Hydroelectric Power Development Project, Mekin Hydroelectric Dam Project, Nachtigal Hydropower Project and Bini Hydropower Project at Warak

The issue of the publication opens with citation of President Paul Biya's speech on the occasion of his official visit to the then Littoral Province in Douala on February 24, 1983 with calls for the preservation of national unity. The editorial titled "Ethics of Solidarity" is written by the Publisher of the newsletter, Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo.